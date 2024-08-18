French far-right National Rally remains significant concern for both domestic, international observers

(MENAFN) Despite its disappointing performance in the recent legislative elections, the French far-right National Rally remains a significant concern for both domestic and international observers. The party's failure to achieve a stronger foothold in the legislature has not quelled the anxieties expressed by those who once foresaw a return to the extreme right-wing policies reminiscent of the old Vichy regime.



From the initial exit to the announcement of the final results, many English-speaking analysts expressed alarm and dismay at the prospect of a far-right resurgence in France. This concern reflects a broader unease about the potential for a system akin to the Vichy government of World War II.



In contrast, within France, reactions outside the National Rally have been notably relieved. The success of the "Republican Front" strategy—a historic approach in which centrist and leftist factions unite to prevent the far-right from gaining power—has once again proven effective. This tactic echoes the 2002 French presidential election, where the National Front, led by Jean-Marie Le Pen, managed to push the Socialists into third place. However, this led to a resounding defeat for Le Pen at the hands of then-President Jacques Chirac, who secured 80 percent of the vote.



The latest election results highlight a shift in parliamentary power, with the leftist coalition, the New Popular Front, spearheaded by Jean-Luc Mélenchon, emerging in first place with 182 seats. This outcome underscores the enduring impact of the Republican Front strategy and the continued vigilance required to counter the influence of the far-right in French politics.

