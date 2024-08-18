Israeli officials reveal Hamas might interpret latest US truce proposal for Gaza

(MENAFN) Israeli officials have revealed that Hamas might interpret the latest US truce proposal for the Gaza Strip as serving Israeli interests. The Walla Hebrew website reports that Israeli authorities expect Hamas to reject the proposal. Nevertheless, senior officials in Israel have indicated significant progress in the ceasefire negotiations being mediated in Gaza.



The goal is to finalize the main terms of the agreement by Wednesday, according to Israeli sources. They highlighted that the United States proposal provides Israel with considerable leeway while allowing it to maintain its presence along the Philadelphia corridor. This update follows a joint announcement by Egyptian, Qatari, and United States mediators, stating that discussions would continue in Cairo the following week. The mediators also presented a new proposal designed to bridge existing gaps, with a generally positive outlook on the negotiations.



Despite this, some Hamas leaders have dismissed the optimistic narrative from the United States administration as "illusory," asserting that the new proposal introduces additional Israeli conditions and changes not covered in the previous July talks. These talks had outlined a plan from President Biden's May 27 proposal, which included a three-phase approach: a ceasefire, withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza’s populated areas, aid delivery, and the release of Palestinian detainees from Israeli prisons.



As the negotiations proceed, mediators are under intense pressure to broker an agreement that would enable a prisoner exchange and address the severe regional escalation. This urgency follows Iran's threats of retaliation against Israel in response to the assassination of the head of Hamas' political bureau in Tehran on July 31.

