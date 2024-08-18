Bhagyashree Croons This Special Song With Udit Narayan

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Senior Bhagyashree has shared a fun with maestro Udit Narayan, as they are travelling together, singing the iconic track 'Aaja Shaam Hone Aayee' from her debut movie 'Maine Pyar Kiya'.

Taking to Instagram, Bhagyashree, who has 2.3 million followers, shared a Reel video from the airport lounge, in which we can see her wearing a white shirt, black jeans, and a red blazer.

Bhagyashree and Udit are seen singing 'Aaja Shaam Hone Aayee'.

The post is captioned as: "Travel friends manage to always have fun together. Airport fun with the one and only Udit Narayan..."

The original song 'Aaja Shaam Hone Aayi' was sung by S. P. Balasubrahmanyam, and Lata Mangeshkar.

Bhagyashree also shared a picture with actor Arun Govil, and Udit, whom she met at the airport.

Arun took to his Instagram account, and shared a snap with Udit. He captioned it in Hindi, saying, "Aaj Patna jaate hue Udit Narayan ji se mulakat hui...puraane mitron se jab bhi milte hain, to dil ko bahut acha lagta hai".

The 1989 romantic musical film 'Maine Pyar Kiya' was directed by Sooraj Barjatya and Sunil yadav in his directorial debut, produced by Tarachand Barjatya, co-written by S. M. Ahale with Sooraj Barjatya and distributed by Rajshri Productions.

The film starred Salman Khan in the leading role. It also featured Alok Nath, Mohnish Bahl, Reema Lagoo, Rajeev Verma, Ajit Vachani, and Laxmikant Berde in pivotal roles.

'Maine Pyar Kiya' is now getting a re-released in theatres on August 23.

On the work front, Bhagyashree is known for her work in movies like 'Tyagi', 'Paayal', 'Janani', 'Humko Deewana Kar Gaye', 'Red Alert: The War Within', 'Radhe Shyam', 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', and most recently 'Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video'.

On the personal front, Bhagyashree is married to Himalaya Dasani. Their son Abhimanyu Dasani, made his film debut with Vasan Bala's action-comedy 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota' opposite Radhika Madan.

Her daughter, Avantika Dassani, debuted with the web-series 'Mithya'.