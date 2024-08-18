Kuwait's MEW Announces More Possible Power Cuts In Residential Areas

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 18 (KUNA) -- The of Electricity, Water and (MEW) revealed on Sunday that "within an hour from now" the power in some residential areas would be cutoff in order to maintain the stability of the country's power grid.

In a press release, the ministry said the cut would occur in Abdullah Al-Mubarak, West Abdullah Al-Mubarak, Jaber Al-Ahmad, South Jahra, Fahad Al-Ahmad, Hadiya, Salmiya, East Hawally, Khaitan, and Funaitis.

The ministry called on the public to conserve electricity during the upcoming peak hours from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm by following the ministry's guidelines, noting that any new updates would be announced.

The outage is due to a fuel supply disruption that occurred on Saturday, which led to shutdown of several electrical generating units at Subiya and West Doha power stations as well as desalination plants, it added. (pickup previous).

