Kuwait Amir Offers Condolences To Pres. Of Chad Over Flood Victims

8/18/2024 7:12:20 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 18 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a condolence cable on Sunday to the President of Republic of Chad Mahamat Idriss Dأ©by over Floods victims in northeast province of Tibesti.(end)






Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

