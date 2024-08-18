Kuwait Amir Offers Condolences To Pres. Of Chad Over Flood Victims

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 18 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent a condolence cable on Sunday to the President of Republic of Chad Mahamat Idriss Dأ©by over Floods in northeast province of Tibesti.(end)

