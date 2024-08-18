عربي


Kuwait PM Offers Condolences To Pers. Of Chad Over Flood Victims


8/18/2024 7:12:20 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 18 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a condolences cable on Sunday to President of Republic of Chad Mahamat Idriss Deby over Floods victims in northeast province of Tibesti. (pickup previous)
