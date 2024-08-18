Kuwait Crown Prince Offers Condolences To Pres. Of Chad Over Flood Victims
Date
8/18/2024 7:12:19 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Aug 18 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent a condolences cable on Sunday to President of republic of Chad Mahamat Idriss Deby over Floods victims in northeast province of Tibesti. (pickup previous)
aab
MENAFN18082024000071011013ID1108572372
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.