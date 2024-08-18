Kuwait Crown Prince Receives PM, 1St Deputy PM
Date
8/18/2024 7:12:16 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Aug 18 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received at Seif Palace on Sunday His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
His Highness the Crown Prince also received First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah. (end)
