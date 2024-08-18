Kuwait's ASCC Launches AI, Cybersecurity Training Program For Youth

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 18 (KUNA) -- Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Center (ASCC) launched, Sunday, a training program for youths between the age of 16 and 23 on the basics of Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity to promote their cultural and scientific awareness as well as cultivate their sense of innovation and creativity.

Program Director at ASCC, Rawan Al-Qahtani, told KUNA that the program "TechNext" is organized in cooperation with Kuwait College for and communications company STC.

The program aims to provide participants with the skills and knowledge that have become a necessity in this digitalized world, she explained.

She underscored that these fields are not only pivotal for economic growth and sustainable development, but it also creates extensive versatile professional opportunities.

Today's youngsters are tomorrow's leaders, and makers of change, Al-Qahtani remarked saying that through this program they seek to empower them and equip them with modern day instruments, enabling their active participation in building a developed secure society.

Ktech chief, Noura Al-Osaimi, emphasized to KUNA the importance of such a program in a world brimming witch technological issues.

She mentioned that Ktech organizes a number of training programs as part of its social services, adding that the college offers a cybersecurity program, one of most sought after majors.

As for STC public relations officer, Anfal Al-Kandari, she said that this is part of a series of activities promoting its social responsibility program.

She stated that TechNext program is in line with STC's vision of stimulating creativity in the upcoming generation, as it sets out to inspire young minds to explore their capabilities and contribute to the journey of digitization.

TechNext is a program extending for a couple of weeks that is comprised of workshops presented by accredited trainers and specialists in the field. (end)

shd













MENAFN18082024000071011013ID1108572369