Bribery Racket Busted: Three Delhi Traffic Policemen Caught On Camera Taking Bribe Watch Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A bribery racket was busted in Delhi after three traffic policemen were caught on CCTV camera allegedly taking bribe and dividing the money among themselves.

The three traffic policemen were suspended after the went on social media.

The incident was reported from Ghazipur area in Delhi on Saturday.

It was alleged that the three traffic personnel had set up a makeshift structure to extort money from people.

The video shows one of the policemen arguing with a man before taking bribe money, which was placed on a table behind him.

After the man leaves, the officer is seen counting the money and later sharing it with two colleagues.





In a post on social media platform X (formerly twitter) on Saturday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena said that taking cognisance of the video, after preliminary investigation, the three police personnel were suspended.

The accused traffic policemen are from the Kalyanpuri Police Circle.

A detaileddepartmental probe has been ordered into the matter.