Young Azerbaijani Made His Debut In Ankaragucu

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani player Hasan Nazarli made his debut in the 1st League of Turkiye.

The young midfielder got this chance for the first time in the team of Ankagucu, Azernews reports, citing Idman.

A member of Azerbaijan's under-17 football team entered the field in the 84th minute of the match with Erzurumspor. Until then, he played in the U-19 team of Ankara club.

The striker of Azerbaijan national team, Renat Dadashov, got the opportunity to play later. The efforts of Dadashov, who scored a goal in the first round, did not save Ankaragucu from defeat (0:1).

The team of our compatriots won 2:0 against Sanlıurfaspor in the first round.