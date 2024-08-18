Global Industry Leaders Eager to Share Insights at the New Global Sport Conference in Riyadh

(MENAFN- worldcupfoundation) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – August 16, 2024 — In less than two weeks, the New Global Sport Conference 2024 (NGSC), themed ‘The Future of Fandom’ will host more than 60 global speakers and over 750 global delegates from leading industries such as gaming, esports, technology, sports, entertainment, business and investment, and many more on August 24-25 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Speakers participating at NGSC2024 believe the conference is the perfect convergence of innovation, passion, and expertise and offers a platform for visionary discussions that will shape the future of gaming, esports, and entertainment. As excitement builds for the event, several key industry figures have shared their anticipation for engaging in meaningful dialogue alongside visionary leaders worldwide.

Joe Marsh, CEO, T1 Entertainment & Sports, emphasized the importance of the conference in shaping the future of esports: “Attending the New Global Sport Conference is an opportunity to shape the future of esports in the here and now. As a gamer my entire life, this year’s theme of ‘The Future of Fandom’ strongly resonates. What does it mean to be an esports fan in the modern era? And how do we as an industry ensure that our teams and players are given the optimum chance to play in the tournaments and matches that the gaming world so strongly desires? The New Global Sport Conference in Riyadh provides a convergence of innovation, passion, collaboration, and excellence – a place where ideas are exchanged, and new paradigms are set.”

Toshimoto Mitomo, Executive Deputy President and CSO, Sony Group Corporation emphasized Sony’s commitment to enhancing the esports experience: “Sony has been enhancing the esports experience to be more fun and engaging for fans globally by harnessing the creativity and technology from across our diverse businesses. From Sony Interactive Entertainment's PlayStation Tournaments and the annual EVO fighting game series to our partnership with the Esports World Cup, we are excited to cater to this growing global community of players and fans. I look forward to joining the NGSC panel with esteemed cross-sector guests to discuss this fascinating area.”

Lisa Cosmas Hanson, CEO, Niko Partners, highlighted the significance of Saudi Arabia and the broader MENA region in the gaming and esports industry: “The MENA region, particularly Saudi Arabia, is rapidly becoming a global hub for gaming and esports. It is one of the fastest-growing video games markets that Niko Partners track, driven by a young, tech-savvy population, strong government support, and robust investment in infrastructure. We are seeing more companies recognize the importance of MENA and implement a localized strategy to succeed in the region. I'm excited to attend the New Global Sport Conference to explore key themes such as Navigating Growth in Games & Entertainment and share our insights on the thriving MENA video games market.”

Maya Rogers, CEO, Tetris, expressed her enthusiasm for returning to the conference: “It’s an honor to participate at the New Global Sport Conference in Riyadh this year, with over 60 speakers and industry leaders and more than 750 delegates from across the globe. At the end of last year’s conference, I was energized by the speakers, information sharing, and networking, and I am thrilled to not only participate again this year as a panelist but also to see first-hand the result of Saudi Arabia’s continued investments and commitment to bringing esports to a whole new level. The esports and gaming world has so much potential for good. Yes, it’s business, and yes, we’re talking about an industry that is worth billions annually, but it’s also an experience, an audience, a community, and that’s what captivates and unites fans worldwide.”

Andrew Chen, General Partner & Co-Founder, Andreessen Horowitz, spoke on the innovative spirit driving the future of gaming: “The future of gaming is being shaped by innovation at the intersection of games, creativity, and technology. The New Global Sport Conference is an opportunity to meet the people driving the future of gaming and esports. Play is at the center of the human experience, and the door is wide open for new developers and creators to drive further growth globally.".”

Hosted at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh At Kingdom Centre on August 24-25, NGSC will feature a series of enlightening discussions that will explore fan engagement in sports and esports, the evolving landscape of fandom, and its significant impact on the future of sports and entertainment.





