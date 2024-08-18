Dubai Municipality Saves Over 4 Million Plastic Bottles Through Dubai Can Initiative

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, UAE | August 16, 2024: Dubai Municipality announced today that its strategic partnership with the Dubai Can initiative has successfully reduced the consumption of over 4 million plastic bottles through the installation of 10 refill stations across parks, beaches, and public markets. This significant milestone reinforces the Municipality’s steadfast commitment to sustainability and its mission to make Dubai a model for environmentally friendly urban living.



This effort aligns with Dubai’s broader goals of promoting sustainable practices and preserving our city’s beauty for future generations.







