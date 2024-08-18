Jindal Poly Films Ltd posts Q1 FY’24-25 results; continues to grow amidst challenging market dynamics

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru 16th August 2024: Jindal Poly Films Ltd a day before declared its financial results for the quarter ended June 2024. The company's ability to navigate market headwinds and deliver growth highlights its operational excellence and strategic foresight.



The improvement in EBIDTA is backed by growth in its India Packaging Films business showing a robust revenue growth of 41% in Quarter 1 of FY 25 over corresponding Quarter in the Previous year. During the Quarter, India Packaging films business achieved revenue of Rs. 923 cr. This impressive top-line growth was accompanied by a 142% rise in EBITDA. The Revenue and EBIDTA growth of JPFL Films is much higher as compared to industry.



Commenting on Company’s performance Mr. Vinod Kumar Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, JPFL Films said “Our results highlight JPFL Films adaptability and strength in navigating complex market conditions. Despite facing headwinds, we have not only maintained our market position but have also achieved significant growth.



Looking ahead, Jindal Poly films Ltd remains cautiously optimistic. While acknowledging the persistent challenges in the market, the company is confident in its ability to leverage its strengths and capitalize on emerging opportunities. The management's focus on innovation, cost optimization, and strategic market expansion is expected to drive continued growth and profitability, even as market conditions remain uncertain.





