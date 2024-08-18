Mahindra Finance announces two senior leadership appointments in key functions

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, August 16th, 2024: Mahindra Finance, one of India's leading Non-Banking Finance Companies today announced two senior leadership appointments viz. Bijoy Thaplial as the Chief Business Officer – Leasing, Partnerships, and Payments and Mod Narayan Singh as Chief Compliance Officer (CCO).



The appointments will reinforce Mahindra Finance’s commitment in driving innovation and customer-centric solutions towards being a preferred financial partner for emerging India.



With over 27 years of experience, Bijoy will lead Quiklyz (the vehicle leasing and subscription business), identify and foster meaningful alliances and strengthen the execution strategy across all payment products. He will focus on advancing leasing strategies, fostering partnerships, and improving payment and lending solutions to drive growth and enhance customer satisfaction.



Bijoy has a career spanning various leadership roles across major financial institutions at Axis Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland, Standard Chartered UAE, HDFC Bank, GE-SBI Cards and INDAL where he consistently delivered strategic growth and operational excellence. He holds a post graduate diploma in management from Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies, Pune, and a Masters in Commerce from Pune University.



Mod Narayan will oversee the compliance function across the organisation and assist the board and senior management in overseeing the implementation of the company’s compliance policy. He joins Mahindra Finance from the Reserve Bank of India carrying over 25 years of experience in areas including regulation and supervision of commercial banks & urban co-operative banks, banking and consumer education and protection. In his previous role, he was associated with Bhartiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran.



His qualifications include a Master of Business Management in International Business from ICFAI & Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers from CAIIB.







