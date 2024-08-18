Ashok Leyland organizes ‘Mini Expo’ in Mumbai, Showcases Advanced MHCV Innovations

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 16th August, 2024: Ashok Leyland Limited, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and country’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, has inaugurated two days ‘Mini Expo’ in Mumbai, showcasing its latest innovations in Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (MHCV). Mumbai is among the 11 exclusive locations across India selected for this expo, to demonstrate the company’s commitment to innovation and customer engagement.



The expo, featuring two simultaneous circuits, aims to bring Ashok Leyland’s cutting-edge technologies closer to customers and enthusiasts. Circuit 2, which commenced from Bangalore, will progress to Ahmedabad, and Indore following its showcase in Mumbai.



At the Mumbai expo, Ashok Leyland is showcasing a diverse line-up of vehicles, including the AVTR 5525AN 4X2 AC, AVTR 4825HN AC 30FT, AVTR 4825TN HD AC, AVTR 3532TN 8X4, BOSS 1915 22FT, ECOMET 1615 8.5 CUM TIPPER, OYSTER Vi SCHOOL (53 seater), OYSTER Vi STAFF (40 seater), 15 M BUS CHASSIS, BOSS EV, and AVTR 3522 LNG.

Mr. Sanjeev Kumar, President – MHCV, Ashok Leyland said, "The Mini Expo in Mumbai marks a significant milestone as we continue to lead the way in the commercial vehicle segment. It is an opportunity for customers to experience our capabilities in driving the future of mobility. We are confident that our vehicles, coupled with our extensive aftermarket solutions, will demonstrate our dedication to providing comprehensive transportation solutions to our customers. We look forward to engaging with our customers and stakeholders at Mumbai."



The 'Mini Expo' in Mumbai highlighted Ashok Leyland’s state-of-the-art MHCV products and vehicles, and is a key event for industry professionals, enthusiasts, and stakeholders interested in the latest advancements in MHCV technology.



The two day expo will be a great opportunity for visitors to experience not only the latest vehicles but also the comprehensive services and solutions that Ashok Leyland offers.



Visit the Ashok Leyland Mini Expo at the CIDCO Exhibition & Convention Centre (Hall 01), Sector 30, Vashi, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra 400703 on August 16-17.









MENAFN18082024005232011781ID1108572224