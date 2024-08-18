BPCL Unveils India's First Biofuel Blend HFHSD Bunker at Mumbai Port

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, August 16, 2024: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has set a new benchmark in the Indian maritime industry by launching first biofuel blend High Flash High Speed Diesel (HFHSD) bunker by an OMC at Mumbai Port. This pioneering initiative by BPCL underscores its unwavering commitment to green energy solutions and aligns with the global mandate to decarbonize the shipping sector.



As the maritime industry globally pivots towards reducing carbon emissions and mitigating environmental impact, BPCL’s introduction of the biofuel blend HFHSD bunker provides shipping companies with a cleaner, biodegradable alternative to traditional fuels. This initiative not only supports environmental sustainability but also strengthens BPCL’s position as a leader in the Indian bunkering market.



Speaking on the occasion, Shri. Sukhmal Jain, Director (Marketing), BPCL, remarked, "Today’s launch is a testament to our commitment to sustainable energy solutions. Our Project Aspire, with its focus on green energy, is driving our efforts towards a cleaner future. This biofuel blend bunker is a significant step in that direction and positions BPCL as a global bunkering leader."



BPCL has consistently demonstrated its leadership in the Indian bunkering sector, being the first to introduce IMO 2020 compliant bunker fuel in the country. With a strong presence along the Western coast, BPCL has become a trusted supplier of marine fuels. The company’s foray into biofuel blends is part of a broader strategy to expand its portfolio of green bunker fuels, including LNG, hydrogen, and methanol, thereby staying ahead in the evolving energy landscape.



This initiative is in alignment with the Government of India's vision for a clean energy future, as outlined in the National Biofuels Policy and Maritime India Vision 2030. The event was attended by industry leaders, including Shri Rajeev Jalota, Chairman MbPA and Shri Atul Patne, Commissioner of Fisheries, Govt. of Maharashtra.



Business Head (Industrial & Commercial) for BPCL, Mr. Rahul Tandon, during the launch program remarked “The launch of India's first biofuel blend HFHSD bunker is a testament to our commitment to sustainability. This is yet another #TheGoodPrint effort of BPCL's, where we believe that every small step, we take towards green energy makes a significant impact on creating a better world for future generations”



Speaking at BPCL’s Biofuel Blended Bunker Fuel launch at Mumbai Port, Dr. Atul Patne (IAS), Principal Secretary (Fisheries), Govt. of Maharashtra highlighted the importance of closer collaboration between BPCL and the Department of Fisheries to provide eco-friendly fuel options for fishermen. He also expressed his appreciation to BPCL for considering joint efforts to develop sustainable solutions for managing plastic waste in the sea, which is increasingly threatening endangered aquatic life.



At the event, the Chairman of Mumbai Port Authority highlighted the pivotal roles that both BPCL and MbPA have played in driving economic development at Mumbai Port while ensuring energy security for decades. He emphasized the importance of both organizations working closely to introduce cleaner bunkering options, positioning Mumbai Port as a premier bunkering hub on the western coast of India. He also underscored the need to adapt to new technological developments and foster innovation in the supply chain.



Key Highlights:



 Industry First: BPCL introduces India’s first biofuel blend HFHSD bunker.

 Environmental Impact: Promotes reduced carbon emissions and offers a greener alternative for the maritime industry.

 Sustainable Future: Aligns with global efforts to decarbonize shipping and contributes to carbon credits.

 Leadership: Reinforces BPCL’s position as a pioneer in the Indian bunkering market.

 Government Alignment: Supports India’s clean energy and sustainability objectives.



With this bold initiative, BPCL is not just setting a new standard for the Indian maritime sector but is also making significant strides towards ensuring a sustainable future for the generations to come.



About Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL):



Fortune Global 500 Company, Bharat Petroleum is the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted Maharatna status, joining the club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy.



Bharat Petroleum’s Refineries at Mumbai, Kochi and Bina have a combined refining capacity of around 35.3 MMTPA. Its marketing infrastructure includes a network of installations, depots, energy stations, aviation service stations and LPG distributors. Its distribution network comprises over 22,200+ Energy Stations, over 6,200 LPG distributorships, 525 Lubes distributorships, and 123 POL storage locations, 53 LPG Bottling Plants, 70 Aviation Service Stations, 4 Lube blending plants and 4 cross-country pipelines.



Bharat Petroleum is integrating its strategy, investments, environmental and social ambitions to move towards a sustainable planet. The company has chalked out the plan to offer electric vehicle charging stations at around 7,000 energy stations over next 5 years.



With a focus on sustainable solutions, the company is developing an ecosystem and a road-map to become a Net Zero Energy Company by 2040, in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Bharat Petroleum has been partnering communities by supporting several initiatives connected primarily in the areas of education, water conservation, skill development, health, community development, capacity building and employee volunteering. With ‘Energising Lives’ as its core purpose, Bharat Petroleum’s vision is to be an admired global energy company leveraging talent, innovation & technology.







