'I've The Utmost Respect For Him': Du Plessis After Retaining Middleweight UFC Title Vs Adesanya

Perth, Aug 18 (IANS) Dricus du Plessis retained his middleweight championship crown against his rival Israel Adesanya at UFC 305. The bout lasted four rounds and Dricus won via submission after making Adesanya tap out.

The two African-born fighters have been vocal about their dislike of each other with Adesanya, the two-time middleweight champion, going as far as stating that 'I'm going to kill your dreams,' to the champion on the eve of the fight after the South African had insulted Adesanya's African heritage stating he was the first real African champion. Following the battle, both fighters displayed a classy act of sportsmanship which included the winner apologising to Adesanya.

“To share this octagon with a legend, a 100 per cent hall of famer. This man has done so much for this sport. I'm sorry that it came across that I disrespected him. To share this cage with a legend like that, I have the utmost respect for him, warrior to warrior,” said Du Plessis in the post-bout interview.

"This man is the king of getting back up. I'm still alive, that's a bonus. I came here to die for this belt and to take a life. I'm still champion, baby,” he added.

The animosity between the two warriors could be felt from the opening bell as the gruelling battle commenced. Adesanya managed to break through Du Plessis' defence and landed strong kicks in the first round but met with powerful jabs in response.

The South African managed to get Adesanya into submission in the second but Adesanya wriggled out of his hold. After an evenly contested third round, Dricus accurately landed devastating blows before getting Adesanya into the submission that saw him tap out of the contest.

“I knew it was going to be tough. I was cracking him. I was quite strong in there. I felt able to resist his takedowns. I just make a stupid, dumb mistake on the ground. And as for the future? This is the best I've ever felt. I'm 35, I'm doing the right things. I'm not ... leaving,” said Adesanya.