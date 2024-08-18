Musk blames US administration spending for inflation crisis, calls for fiscal responsibility

(MENAFN) Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla, has attributed the current inflation crisis in the United States to what he describes as wasteful federal government spending. In a recent post on his X social media platform, Musk argued that the core issue driving inflation is the government's tendency to spend more than its revenue, which it offsets by printing additional money. He emphasized that reducing wasteful government expenditures is crucial for tackling inflation, stressing that taxpayer money should be used more efficiently. Musk has previously noted that the inflationary pressures are a result of government spending outpacing the growth in goods and services production.



Musk highlighted that the problem of inflation worsened during the pandemic years, a period marked by significant government spending amidst reduced productivity due to lockdowns. He criticized the excessive regulations that, according to him, hinder market mechanisms from addressing unmet needs, such as affordable housing in high-demand areas. By advocating for a reduction in governmental spending and addressing regulatory barriers, Musk believes that the economy can better manage inflation and enhance overall fiscal health.



MENAFN18082024000045015682ID1108572188