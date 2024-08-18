Maldives Immigration Detains 22 Foreign Workers
Date
8/18/2024 5:45:23 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Colombo, Aug 18 (IANS) Maldives Immigration detained 22 foreigners working illegally during raids carried out in the country's capital city Male.
In an online post, Maldives Immigration said that these people were apprehended during two separate raids, Xinhua news agency reported.
Both raids were carried out by Maldives Immigration following complaints received by authorities.
In May this year, the Maldives government launched a multi-agency operation to collect biometrics of migrant workers.
Maldivian Minister of Homeland Security Ali Ihusan remarked about illegal migration saying that they will address the long-prevailing issue of illegal migrants within three years.
MENAFN18082024000231011071ID1108572176
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.