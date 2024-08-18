Kuwait Amir Offers Condolences To Saudi King
KUWAIT, Aug 18 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a condolences cable on Sunday to the King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, over the passing of Princess Nouf bint Nasser Al-Saud.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow the deceased with mercy and grant Al-Saud Family patience and solace. (end)
