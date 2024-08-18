Kuwait PM Offers Condolences To Saudi King
Date
8/18/2024 5:22:38 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Aug 18 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a condolence cable on Sunday to King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, over the passing of Princess Nouf bint Nasser Al-Saud. (end)
aai
MENAFN18082024000071011013ID1108572147
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.