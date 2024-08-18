Kuwait PM Offers Condolences To Saudi King

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 18 (KUNA) -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad sent a condolence cable on Sunday to King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, over the passing of Princess Nouf bint Nasser Al-Saud. (end) aai

