Qatar's IPI Increases 2.5% In June

The National Planning Council has issued the press release of industrial production for June 2024, calculated using 2018 as a base year.

This indicator reflects the growth of details of the growth of the various industrial economic sectors that make up it, with a different relative weight they have, such“Mining and quarrying” 82.46%,“Manufacturing” 15.85%,“Electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply” 1.16%, and“Water supply” 0.53%.

It is also a short-term quantitative index that measures the changes in the volume of productions of a selected basket of industrial products over a given period with respect to that in a chosen period called the base period, it studies and analysis the economic level of the state, and the growth of various industrial sectors in economy index details.

The Industrial Production index (IPI), June 2024 reached 96.1 point, increased by 2.5% compared to the previous month (May 2024), and decreased by 7.5%, when compared to the corresponding month in 2023.

The index of mining sector showed an increase by 4.0% compared to the previous month (May 2024), due to the increase in the quantities of“crude oil petroleum and natural gas” with the same percentage, while“Other mining and quarrying” decreased by 5.1%.

When compared to the corresponding month of the previous year (June 2023), the IPI of Mining decreased by 8.3%, due to the decrease in the quantities of“crude oil petroleum and natural gas” with the same percentage, and“Other mining and quarrying” decreased by 11.2%.

The index of manufacturing sector showed a decrease by 5.7% compared to the previous month (May 2024).

The groups showed a decrease include:“Manufacture of basic metals” by 10.3%, followed by“Manufacture of Cement and other non-metallic mineral products” by 8.7%,“Manufacture of refined petroleum products, and“Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products“by 5.0% each, “Printing and reproduction of recorded media” by 2.6%, “Manufacture of food products” by 1.2%, and“Manufacture of rubber and plastics products” by 0.7%. However, an increase was recorded in“Manufacture of beverages” by 0.5%.

On the other hand, in terms of annual change, comparing to June 2023, a decrease of 5.1% was recorded, due to the decrease in“Manufacture of basic metals” by 22.8%, followed by“Manufacture of Cement & other non-metallic mineral products” by 12.3%, ''Printing and reproduction of recorded media.'' by 9.1%,“Manufacture of refined petroleum products” by 3.0%, “Manufacture of rubber and plastics products” by 1.6%, and “Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products” by 0.6%. However, an increase was recorded in“Manufacture of food products” by 1.6%. No change noticed in“Manufacture of beverages”.

An increase of 18.6% was noticed in the production of“Electricity” between June 2024 and the previous month of May 2024.

Compared with the corresponding month (June 2023), an increase of 14.2% was

recorded.

A decrease of 4.3% was noticed in the production of ''Water' between June 2024 and the previous month (May 2024). Compared with the corresponding month of June 2023, a decrease of 5.3% was recorded.