Russian Troops Attack Zaporizhzhia Region 371 Times In Past 24 Hrs
Date
8/18/2024 5:16:49 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, the Russian army attacked 10 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region 371 times.
Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration, wrote this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
According to him, 255 drones of various modifications attacked Malyshivka, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.
Russian troops carried out five air strikes on Kamianske, Novoandriivka, Robotyne and Levadne.
The invaders shelled Robotyne four times with multiple launch rocket systems.
Read also:
Two killed, eight injured in Russian strikes on Donetsk
region in past day
The Russians fired 107 artillery shells at Prymorske, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Preobrazhenka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.
According to Fedorov, there have been six reports of damage or destruction caused to residential buildings and infrastructure, with no casualties.
As Ukrinform reported, there is no evacuation of residents of Russia's Kursk region to the part of the Zaporizhzhia region temporarily occupied by Russians, only isolated cases are observed.
Photo is illustrative
MENAFN18082024000193011044ID1108572110
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.