Russian Troops Attack Zaporizhzhia Region 371 Times In Past 24 Hrs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, the Russian attacked 10 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region 371 times.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration, wrote this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, 255 drones of various modifications attacked Malyshivka, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.

Russian carried out five air strikes on Kamianske, Novoandriivka, Robotyne and Levadne.

The invaders shelled Robotyne four times with multiple launch rocket systems.

The Russians fired 107 artillery shells at Prymorske, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Preobrazhenka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.

According to Fedorov, there have been six reports of damage or destruction caused to residential buildings and infrastructure, with no casualties.

As Ukrinform reported, there is no evacuation of residents of Russia's Kursk region to the part of the Zaporizhzhia region temporarily occupied by Russians, only isolated cases are observed.

Photo is illustrative