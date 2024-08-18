Enemy Shelling Of Kherson Region Leaves Two Civilians Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On August 17, Russian two residents of the Kherson region.

The head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, posted this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, Chornobaivka, Kachkarivka, Sadove, Mykhailivka, Antonivka, Dariivka, Beryslav, Veletenske, Zolota Balka, Dudchany, Novokairy, Zymivnyk, Stepanivka, Poniativka, Komyshany, Novoraisk, Zmiivka, Dudchany, Odradokamianka and Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day.

The Russian hit administrative buildings, an educational institution and a shop, residential areas in the region's towns and villages, including eight private houses.

The Russian army also damaged outbuildings and private cars.

Two people were injured as a result of Russian aggression, Prokudin said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 17, Russian troops fired several times at Zolota Balka in the Kherson region.