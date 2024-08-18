Russian Missile Fragments Damage Or Destroy 18 Houses, Power Lines And Cars In Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kyiv region, Russian missile fragments damaged or destroyed 18 houses, power lines and cars.

Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, wrote this on , Ukrinform reports.

On Sunday morning, the Russians attacked the region with missiles. The air raid alert was announced twice.

The air defense forces were activated in the region. Aerial targets were shot down.

There were no reports of hits to critical infrastructure. No casualties were reported, Kravchenko said.

However, according to him, falling debris from downed targets damaged private houses on the territory of three garden associations in one of the communities.

In particular, the information available indicates the destruction of two houses and damage to a further 16 houses. The windows were smashed, and the facades and roofs of the buildings were damaged.

Additionally, missile fragments caused damage to four vehicles, fences, and power lines.

Operational groups continue to eliminate the consequences of the missile attack.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night and morning of August 18, the Air Force anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and EW units shot down 13 aerial targets within the Kyiv, Sumy and Poltava regions: two KN-23 ballistic missiles, three cruise missiles (type to be specified), eight Shahed-131/136 attack drones.