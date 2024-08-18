Images Of Garabagh Destroyed During Years Of Occupation Presented At Caspian Media Forum

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Images of the destruction of Karabakh during the years of its occupation by Armenia were shown within the framework of the 9th Khazar Forum.

An employee of "Report" assigned to Astrakhan informs that during his speech at the section of the Khazar Media Forum, "Baku TV" reporter Gunay Namazova presented the shots of the territories liberated from occupation.

The large-scale devastation caused by the Armenian invaders during the past 30 years was recorded in the footage. He noted that currently Azerbaijan is actively carrying out large-scale restoration and construction works. Among the restored objects, special attention is paid to the cultural and religious heritage of Karabakh.

Within the framework of the session of the Khazar Media Forum, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Community of Azerbaijan Anastasia Lavrina also spoke. A. Lavrina noted that during the occupation of Azerbaijani lands for 30 years, he did not have enough access to the world's information resources to convey the correct information about the Karabakh problem. Disinformation that does not fully reflect the real picture has spread in the world media.

He also emphasized that the conclusion of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia will contribute to further opening of transport communications and further development of the entire region in the future.