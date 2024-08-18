Images Of Garabagh Destroyed During Years Of Occupation Presented At Caspian Media Forum
Date
8/18/2024 5:16:42 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Images of the destruction of Karabakh during the years of its
occupation by Armenia were shown within the framework of the 9th
Khazar media Forum.
An employee of "Report" assigned to Astrakhan informs that
during his speech at the section of the Khazar Media Forum, "Baku
TV" reporter Gunay Namazova presented the shots of the territories
liberated from occupation.
The large-scale devastation caused by the Armenian invaders
during the past 30 years was recorded in the footage. He noted that
currently Azerbaijan is actively carrying out large-scale
restoration and construction works. Among the restored objects,
special attention is paid to the cultural and religious heritage of
Karabakh.
Within the framework of the session of the Khazar Media Forum,
Deputy Chairman of the Russian Community of Azerbaijan Anastasia
Lavrina also spoke. A. Lavrina noted that during the occupation of
Azerbaijani lands for 30 years, he did not have enough access to
the world's information resources to convey the correct information
about the Karabakh problem. Disinformation that does not fully
reflect the real picture has spread in the world media.
He also emphasized that the conclusion of the peace agreement
between Azerbaijan and Armenia will contribute to further opening
of transport communications and further development of the entire
region in the future.
MENAFN18082024000195011045ID1108572106
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.