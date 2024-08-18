Newly Opened Azerbaijan House In USA To Develop Teaching Of Our Language To Young Children
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan House was opened in the USA.
Azernews reports, citing Azertag that Azerbaijanis living in
surrounding cities, diaspora representatives, and employees of the
State Committee on Diaspora Work participated in the opening
ceremony of the Azerbaijan House located in Alexandria, Virginia,
which is located near the capital Washington.
Committee chairman Fuad Muradov cut the opening ribbon.
Co-founder of Azerbaijan House, Ayan Aliyeva, who spoke later, said
that the main goal of Azerbaijan House-Azerbaijan Association is to
teach our native language to children born in the United States
from Azerbaijan.
According to him, this center will play an important role for
Azerbaijan and the Turkic world.
Another co-founder of Azerbaijan House, Sevda Tahirli, said that
they have been working on this idea for 5 years. He noted that they
will continue the work they have done in promoting Azerbaijani
culture, art, music, and cuisine for many years under the name of
Azerbaijan House. He pointed out that their main mission is to be a
place where everyone can come together, solve their problems, and
trust.
Fuad Muradov, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with
Diaspora, said that Azerbaijan as a state will always continue to
support these activities. He stressed that it is important for
Azerbaijani houses to function in a functional manner and these
activities should be mainly in line with the wishes of the
community. Fuad Muradov recalled that the 5th Summer Camp of
Diaspora Youth was held in Lachin in early August and noted the
importance of young people joining these activities.
Togrul Aliyev, the first secretary of the Embassy of Azerbaijan
in the United States, expressed the support of the embassy for the
activities of Azerbaijanis in this direction.
