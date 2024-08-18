Minister Jabbarov Congratulates Azerbaijani State Border Guards
Date
8/18/2024 5:16:42 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov congratulated the employees of
the State Border Services of Azerbaijan, Azernews
reports that the Minister of Economy shared about this on the
"X".
"We convey our congratulations and best wishes to the employees
of the State Border Service on the occasion of their professional
holiday.
We thank you for your contributions to the protection of our
borders and ensuring security, and we wish you good health and
peace," the minister said.
MENAFN18082024000195011045ID1108572103
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.