Sudheer Babu On His Look In 'Jatadhara': 'Resonates Both Strength, Enigma'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Telugu Sudheer Babu, popularly known as Nava Dhalapathy, has opened up on his intense look in the upcoming supernatural fantasy film, 'Jatadhara', saying it reflects the mysterious and powerful role that he will be playing.

The makers have recently shared the first look of Sudheer from 'Jatadhara'. We can see him flaunting his bare chest and toned physique, holding a huge trishul in one hand.

We get a powerful glimpse of Lord Shiva in the backdrop.

Talking about his look in the movie, the 'Shiva Manasulo Shruti' fame shared: "Creating the look for my character in 'Jatadhara' alongside producer Prerna Arora has been an exciting experience. The intense appearance reflects the mysterious and powerful role I'll be playing. This character, with its deep-rooted mystery and power, demanded a look that resonates with both strength and enigma."

"The passion and dedication everyone is bringing to 'Jatadhara' is inspiring, and it makes me even more eager to begin filming. I can't wait to dive into this role and bring this character to life on screen. This is going to be a special film, and I'm so excited for everyone to see what we're creating," he added.

'Jatadhara' is presented by Prerna Arora and Sudheer Babu Productions, and it represents a significant milestone in Sudheer's career and a bold step into a genre that combines mythology with supernatural elements.

The star cast includes a Bollywood actress, along with an A-list actor, who will portray an antagonist in the movie.

With filming set to begin soon in Hyderabad, 'Jatadhara' is produced by Prerna, Shivin Narang and Nikhil Nanda, Ujjwal Anand.

It is scheduled for a grand release on Mahashivratri 2025.

Meanwhile, Sudheer is known for his work in movies like 'Prema Katha Chitram', 'Krishnamma Kalipindi Iddarini', 'Aadu Magaadra Bujji', 'Shamanthakamani', 'Sammohanam', 'Nannu Dochukunduvate', 'V', 'Mama Mascheendra', and 'Harom Hara'.

He also has 'Maa Nanna Superhero' in the pipeline.