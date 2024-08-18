Kuwait FM Receives Indian Counterpart

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Foreign Abdullah Al-Yahya received on Sunday Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and accompanying delegation at the airport. The Indian delegation is on an official visit to the country. (end) aai

