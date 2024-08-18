عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait FM Receives Indian Counterpart


8/18/2024 5:13:07 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya received on Sunday Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and accompanying delegation at the airport.
The Indian delegation is on an official visit to the country. (end)
aai





MENAFN18082024000071011013ID1108572017


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search