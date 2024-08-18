Maharashtra Man Accused Of Murdering Wife Over Extramarital Affair Takes Own Life In Bengaluru

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A 46-year-old crane operator, Mahesh Kumar, who was suspected of murdering his 35-year-old wife, Meena, was found dead in Bengaluru on Saturday. Authorities believe he took his own life. Kumar, originally from Maharashtra, had been missing since the alleged murder. His body was discovered hanging from a tree, leading investigators to conclude that he died by suicide.

On Friday night, around 7:30 pm, Meena, a housekeeper, was discovered lying in a pool of blood at her Hulimavu residence. Her husband, Mahesh, was missing, having left his mobile phone behind, and the house was locked from the outside. The following day, passersby found Kumar's body hanging from a tree and immediately alerted the authorities.

According to the police, Mahesh Kumar's suspicions of his wife Meena's infidelity led to a heated confrontation. When Meena allegedly confessed to the extramarital affair but refused to terminate it, the situation intensified. On Friday evening, the argument turned violent, and Kumar fatally struck Meena with a rod before fleeing the scene.

Kumar had earlier confided in his son that he had thought about killing Meena but refrained from doing so because he was worried about his son's future.

Before his departure, Kumar made a poignant phone call to his son's girlfriend, entrusting her with the care of his son. He also tried to reach out to his son, but unfortunately, the attempt was unsuccessful.

