Impact Of Chinese Imports On Brazil’S Economy: A Detailed Examination

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A recent study by Itaú analyzes the dramatic rise in Brazilian imports from China since the pandemic.



The research highlights an increase in volumes and a decline in prices, mirroring shifts in China's economic landscape.



Authored by economists Igor Barreto Rose and Fernando M. Gonçalves, the report focuses on the significant impacts in sectors like chemicals, semi-finished metals, plastics, rubber, textiles, and automotive.



The data show not only more imports but also reduced prices in these industries. Some sectors are experiencing lower industrial capacity utilization.



Rose stresses the importance of Brazil preparing for global competition. He mentions that higher tariffs and barriers have been reactions in many countries to rising Chinese exports.







Key findings include:







Most sectors noted increased imports and decreased prices.



Automotive imports soared by 500%, with a subsequent 30% price increase.

Textile imports grew by 18%, while industrial production fell by 32%.



China's response to post-pandemic challenges, such as a real estate crisis and demographic changes, has led to increased exports.This growth in exports aligns with a global economic slowdown characterized by high-interest rates and inflation.The analysis covers about 75% of China's exports to Brazil , showing increased import volumes alongside price reductions in most of the 230 items examined. This trend varies across different products.Significant rises in import volumes were seen in automobiles (500%), aircraft (410%), and rolled steels (250%), with price increases ranging from 30% to 60%.These changes have sparked concerns about unfair competition, particularly in the metal industry.The Real Impact of China's Imports on Brazil's EconomyGustavo Werneck, CEO of Gerdau , highlighted the detrimental effects of inexpensive Chinese steel imports on Brazilian manufacturers.The textile industry has pushed back, achieving a regulatory win with a 20% tax on small international purchases to combat the influx of cheap garments from companies like Shein.The automotive sector has also been affected by the introduction of Chinese electric cars into the Brazilian market.The influx of lower-priced Chinese goods could help control inflation for Brazil's industrial goods, as many are intermediate products.The impact on local production costs also depends on commodity prices and exchange rates.The study warns that while trade barriers might curb Chinese imports, such measures are costly for Brazil due to its significant trade relationship with China and closed economy.Rose urges Brazil to implement structural reforms to enhance its international competitiveness, emphasizing tax simplification, bureaucracy reduction, infrastructure upgrades, and economic stability.