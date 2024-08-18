EU tariffs drastically reduce imports of Chinese EVs, stoking tensions amid efforts to protect industry

(MENAFN) In July, the European Union's newly imposed tariffs on Chinese-made electric (EVs) resulted in a substantial reduction in the number of these cars entering the EU market, as the bloc seeks to safeguard its domestic automakers from the influx of competitively priced Chinese imports. According to Dataforce, which analyzed data from 16 EU member states, registrations of new EVs by Chinese manufacturers, including prominent brands like BYD and SAIC Motor’s MG, plummeted by 45 percent compared to the previous month of June. This sharp decline underscores the immediate impact of the tariffs, which aim to curb the dominance of Chinese electric vehicles in the European market.



The reduction in Chinese EV imports may have been accentuated by a rush to deliver vehicles before the additional tariffs took effect on July 5. Matthias Schmidt, an independent automotive analyst, noted that Chinese manufacturers made a concerted effort to clear their inventories in June, resulting in a significant depletion of stock. The new tariffs, which could raise import duties to as much as 48 percent, are designed to protect a vital European industry from Chinese competitors who benefit from government support and have structural advantages, particularly in battery technology. The move has heightened political tensions, with Beijing threatening retaliatory measures as negotiations to resolve the dispute continue.



Despite the substantial drop in July, the data does not suggest that Chinese automakers are retreating from their ambitions to expand in Europe, the world's third-largest car market. While overall EV sales by Chinese brands fell by 36 percent in the 16 countries monitored by Dataforce, the decline was less pronounced among Western companies such as BMW, Stellantis, and Tesla, which also import parts for EVs made in China. These companies managed their inventories more cautiously, avoiding the dramatic fluctuations seen in their Chinese counterparts. The situation highlights the ongoing struggle between protecting domestic industries and navigating the complexities of global trade, as the European automotive market adjusts to the new tariff landscape.



