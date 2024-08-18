Kamala Harris unveils economic agenda focused on empowering middle class

(MENAFN) In a significant move ahead of the November presidential election, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has begun to outline her economic vision, emphasizing the importance of purchasing power for the middle class. Harris, who has stepped into the Democratic presidential race following President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw, chose North Carolina as the stage to address the economic challenges facing middle-class Americans. She focused on the rising cost of living and criticized corporations for what she described as excessive price inflation. According to her campaign team, Harris's economic proposals aim to directly counter the strategies of her Republican rival, Donald Trump, by prioritizing the financial well-being of middle and working-class families.



Harris has made it clear that her campaign will center on advocating for the middle class, drawing a sharp contrast with Trump's approach, which she claims primarily benefits the wealthy and large corporations. Speaking to voters, Harris emphasized her commitment to reversing the trend of economic inequality, stating, "Trump is fighting for billionaires and big corporations. I'm going to fight to get money back to middle-class and working-class families." Her message resonated with many who feel increasingly burdened by the cost of living, as Harris pointed out that despite working hard, many Americans struggle to make ends meet.



To further distinguish herself from Trump, Harris shared personal anecdotes that highlight her connection to the struggles of ordinary Americans. She recounted her mother's determination to purchase a home and her own experience working at McDonald's during her student years to earn extra money. These stories were meant to resonate with voters who may feel alienated by Trump's wealth and business background. By sharing these experiences, Harris aimed to present herself as a candidate who understands and relates to the challenges faced by average Americans, positioning herself as a champion of the middle class in the upcoming election.



