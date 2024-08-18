Returning From Party B'luru Woman Assaulted By Auto Driver

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Aug 18 (IANS) In a shocking case, a young woman, who was travelling in an auto-rickshaw after returning from a party, was allegedly raped by the driver, said officials on Sunday.

The incident was reported from the HSR station limits in Bengaluru. According to police, the incident took place when the victim was returning home after partying in a pub in the Koramangala locality on her scooter at midnight.

Sara Fathima, DCP (South East) stated that a "sexual assault case was registered at the HSR Layout police station. The victim examination is getting done. The case was registered early morning. I have spoken to her."

Commenting on the development, Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated that the incident of an attempt to rape a young woman has been reported from Bengaluru. The medical tests are being conducted on the woman. The police are investigating as per the procedure, he added.

Police sources stated that while travelling she had an accident and fell from the vehicle. Leaving behind her vehicle, she had boarded an auto to reach home. While travelling, the auto driver noticed that the young woman was not in her complete senses. The auto driver then took her to a godown near Bommanahalli and committed the crime. The victim is presently admitted to a private hospital and being treated in the ICU.

After the incident, the victim called her female friend, shared the information about the incident and sought help. Her friend rushed to the spot and found her in a semi-conscious state. She shifted her to the hospital.

The doctors informed the friend of the victim that her friend was raped. Immediately, information was given to the Hebbagodi police station. Later, the case was handed over to the HSR Layout police as the vehicle of the victim was found in its jurisdiction.

More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident. The police did not confirm the reports that the victim was the daughter of an Army officer and maintained that they were verifying the facts of the case and would make an official statement once they gathered all the facts.

The police also stated that they are verifying the vital facts and statements by the victim in the case as she is changing her versions of the incident.

The police have ruled out the possibility of gang-rape in the case. HSR Layout police are investigating the case.

Senior police officials visited the victim at the hospital and also provided security at the hospital.