Former J&K Minister Zulfkar Ali Joins BJP Ahead Of Assembly Elections

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) Former Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali has joined the BJP ahead of the upcoming Assembly in the Union Territory.

Speaking to IANS, Zulfkar Ali expressed his admiration for the BJP's initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"I have been influenced by the schemes of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and today, I have joined the BJP," he said.

Zulfkar Ali is a two-time MLA who represented the Darhal-Kotranka Assembly constituency after registering a win on a PDP ticket. However, later in 2020, he joined the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party and served as its Vice President till now.

He highlighted the difference in how government schemes are now reaching the people who need them most.

"Till now, all the schemes only reached selected individuals. However, today, these schemes reach everyone, including those standing in the last row, those who actually need it," he noted.

Pointing out the visible improvements in rural areas under the BJP's governance, the former cabinet minister said, "Now, under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, every scheme is reaching every household. If you go to the villages today, where there used to be kutcha houses (mud houses), now there are pucca houses (permanent houses)."

Zulfkar Ali also praised the Modi government's efforts in providing healthcare and basic amenities, saying, "People did not used to have money for medical checkups, but the BJP introduced health cards for them. Every household is getting water and electricity. All these steps have influenced us."

He emphasised the need to move beyond slogan-based politics to real, impactful governance.

"All these schemes have influenced us to move beyond slogan-based politics and towards real politics. I am hopeful that the BJP will form the government in Jammu and Kashmir on its own strength," Zulfkar Ali added.

The Election Commission of India announced that Jammu and Kashmir will vote in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1, with the counting of votes scheduled for October 4.