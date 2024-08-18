'Trust Your Abilities And Work Hard': Ishant Sharma's Message To DPL Youngsters

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) Purani Dilli 6 pacer Ishant Sharma believes working hard and having trust in your abilities will help young players excel in the shortest format of the game. The veteran pacer is a part of Purani Dilli 6 squad for the ongoing inaugural edition of the Delhi (DPL).

The first edition of DPL got underway on Saturday at Arun Jaitley in New Delhi. Purani Dilli 6 locked horns with South Delhi Superstars in their opening match of the Delhi Premier League. Rishabh Pant-led side had to face a defeat but Ishant Sharma was optimistic about the team's journey for the upcoming games.

"I'm very excited for Delhi Premier League. The league is happening first time in Delhi. My message for young players is to keep working hard and believe in your abilities, this format might be cruel but if trust your abilities and work hard you can do wonders in any format," the pacer said.

Ishant is excited to play alongside Pant and other players of the Purani Dilli 6 squad. Having spearheaded India's pace attack, Ishant will be looking to do the same for Purani Dilli 6.

"I have been playing alongside Rishabh for so long, so playing with him is always a pleasure for me," said Ishant.

Coming to the game, Purani Dilli 6 suffered a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of South Delhi Superstars. Pant-led side made a remarkable comeback in the second half of the second innings before losing the opening match of the tournament.

Ahead of the start of the opening match on Saturday, the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA), honoured Pant for his contribution in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 triumph.

Purani Dilli 6 will next play against East Delhi Riders on Tuesday. Their third match will be played on Wednesday against West Delhi Lions here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Purani Dilli 6 squad: Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Arpit Rana, Shivam Sharma, Prince Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Mayank Gusain, Sanat Sangwan, Ankit Bhadana, Yug Gupta, Keshav Dalal, Ayush Singh, Kush Nagpal, Sumit Chhikara, Arnav Bugga, Vansh Bedi, Manjeet, Yash Bhardawaj, Sambhav Sharma, Laxman.