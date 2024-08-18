Malavika Mohanan Shares Unseen Picture With Chiyaan Vikram From ‘Thangalaan’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Malavika Mohanan, who is receiving a lot of good response for her recently released Tamil 'Thangalaan', shared an unseen BTS picture from the making of the film.

The actress took to her Instagram on Sunday, and shared the picture with her co-star Chiyaan Vikram.

The picture shows them fully drenched in blood, both actors exude sheer intensity and rage, perfectly capturing the fervour of the film.

The actress wrote in the caption,“How crazy can you go for a role? Us, Thangalaan & Aarathi”.

'Thangalaan' tells the story of Kolar Fields (KGF) when KGF was discovered by the British who exploited and looted it for their own purpose.

The film has garnered great response from all quarters with the audience being truly mesmerised by Malavika Mohanan's performance as Aarathi. The actress has made a strong impact with this distinct character and is completely nailing it. Amid the film's amazing run in theatres, Malavika delighted fans by sharing an unseen still of herself with Chiyaan Vikram from Thangalaan.

'Thangalaan' is directed by Pa. Ranjith, who is known for 'Sarpatta Parambarai' and 'Kaala'. The film debuted in cinemas released worldwide on August 15, 2024, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The music of the film is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.

Malavika made her Hindi debut with Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's drama film 'Beyond the Clouds' in which she essayed the role of Tara, a poor girl from Mumbai's Dhobi Ghat area. She was selected by Majidi ahead of Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut for the role, which saw her portray the older sister of debutant Ishaan Khatter

Meanwhile, the actress has an interesting line-up of films coming up, like, 'Yudra', 'The Raja Saab' and 'Sardar 2'.