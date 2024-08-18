Aayushi Bhave, Shambhavi Singh & Naqiyah Haji Reveal Their Bitter-Sweet Relationship With Brothers

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Actresses Aayushi Bhave, Naqiyah Haji and Shambhavi Singh have shared insights into their bonds with their brothers, offering fans a glimpse into their heartfelt relationships this Raksha Bandhan.

Raksha Bandhan, which will be celebrated on August 19, is a beautiful celebration of the brother-sister bond.

Talking about the same, Aayushi, who plays the role of Bindu in the supernatural thriller '10:29 Ki Aakhri Dastak' said: "Raksha Bandhan is a very special festival for me, especially because I have a five-year-younger brother who is my absolute favorite partner in crime. Although he's living away from home this year, and my shooting schedule makes it difficult to see him in person, we might celebrate virtually over a video call, thanks to technology."

"This festival is significant for me because it brings my cousins together, allowing us to share gifts and sweets while tying Rakhis to each other, a gesture that symbolizes our protective bond. As the oldest sister among my cousins, I enjoy giving them blessings and love. I treasure the memories of my younger brother saving his pocket money just to buy me gifts every year, making Raksha Bandhan a truly cherished occasion," she added.

Shambhavi, who essays the role of Preeti in '10:29 Ki Aakhri Dastak' commented: "Raksha Bandhan is incredibly meaningful to me, symbolizing the deep bond between siblings. Being away from my brother in Mumbai makes me cherish our connection even more, with the Rakhi's promise of protection taking on new significance."

"Last year was special with both my brother and cousin visiting despite my hectic schedule, and this year I'm excited that my brother is here from Patna. I'll also be sending Rakhis to my cousins elsewhere so we can celebrate virtually. The essence of Raksha Bandhan, from childhood joy to now, remains the same, and I miss the family laughter, moments, and my mom's delicious cooking," she said.

Shambhavi added: "On the work front, my experience on '10:29 Ki Aakhiri Dastak' has been enhanced by my on-screen brother, Nitin Sapra. His support and care have made our on-screen sibling bond feel like a real brother-sister relationship."

Naqiyah, who is currently seen as Nikki in the fantasy thriller drama 'Shaitani Rasmein' said: "Rakshabandhan holds a special place in my heart. My real brother Ali and my Rakhi brothers--Veer and Kush always make the day extra special. It begins with me doing the Pooja and tying Rakhi, and then they shower me with everything I could wish for."

"I'm truly pampered by all three-- they're incredibly protective and always there for me, whether it's picking me up or dropping me off. I'm just as protective of them. One of the funniest Rakhi gifts I've received was 5000 rupees in change, all in 10-rupee notes and coins--it was hilarious. Even though I'll be shooting this year, I'm determined to keep our tradition alive and celebrate Rakhi just like we always do," she concluded.

The show airs on Star Bharat.