Amid Kolkata Doctor Rape Row, 'On Duty' Woman Doctor Assaulted By Drunk Patient At Mumbai's Sion Hospital

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid widespread outrage over the tragic rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a Kolkata hospital , a patient allegedly assaulted a woman resident doctor and his relatives on Sunday morning, who were all inebriated, at Mumbai's Sion Hospital.

As reported by NDTV, the resident doctors said that the attack happened around 3:30 am while the doctor was on duty in the ward. The patient, who had arrived with facial injuries, and his relatives abused and threatened the doctor during his treatment.

The group of 5-6 intoxicated men, along with the patient, then physically assaulted the resident doctor. She sustained injuries while attempting to defend herself, according to the doctors.

“This is an incident of 3:30 in the morning today where a patient and some of his relatives reached the hospital in a drunk condition and got into a fight with the woman resident doctor. It is a matter of great concern that this is happening in Mumbai,” Dr Akshay More, head of BMC MARD told NDTV.



Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has announced a nationwide withdrawal of services by modern medicine doctors from 6 am on Saturday, August 17, to 6 am on Sunday, August 18, in response to the ongoing protests in Kolkata over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College.

According to the official statement released by the IMA, routine OPDs and elective surgeries will be suspended during this 24-hour period, although essential services will continue.

The outrage began after a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered on August 9 while on duty at RG Kar Medical College, sparking nationwide strikes and protests by the medical community.

On Wednesday, a mob vandalized the protest site and hospital campus at RG Kar, prompting security forces to intervene and disperse the crowd.

(With inputs from agencies)