Pulwama Youth First From J&K To Play In Pro Kabaddi League

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Pulwama – Aamir Hamid Wani, a young talent from Dadoora, Pulwama, has made history by becoming the first player from Jammu and Kashmir to be selected for the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) with a base price of Rs 9 lakh.

Aamir said his passion for kabaddi began in childhood.

He has been training at Mid Line Academy in Mumbai for the past four years, working hard and playing at various levels before being picked by the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the PKL auction.“I am confident that I will perform well in the upcoming competitions. My ultimate goal is to represent India,” he said.

Aamir expressed his gratitude to his coach, Aniket Mhatre, and the J&K Kabaddi Association for their support during his journey. He said that while Jammu and Kashmir has indoor stadiums, most youth in the region are more interested in cricket, with kabaddi receiving much less attention.

“There is immense talent in J&K. If youth get interested in kabaddi and are properly nurtured, they can achieve great things,” he added.

His father, Abdul Hamid Wani, said Aamir's passion for kabaddi was first recognised by a Physical Education Teacher, Faisal, at Degree College Pulwama.

“Faisal Sahab encouraged Aamir to pursue the sport and took him to Srinagar for training. After a year, Aamir moved to Mumbai to follow his dreams, facing numerous challenges, including financial difficulties. To support himself, my son sold dry fruits while training at his academy in Mumbai,” he said.

Wani also credited coach Aniket Mhatre for playing a crucial role in Aamir's development and helping him achieve this milestone. He urged the government to develop better sports infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir, saying there is an untapped potential for many talented youth in the region who could represent the country at various levels.

Aamir has already represented J&K in the Yuva Kabaddi Series held in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, in 2021.

The Pro Kabaddi League, also known as Vivo Pro Kabaddi for sponsorship reasons, is India's premier professional kabaddi league. Launched in 2014, it is the most popular kabaddi league in the world and the second most-watched sports league in India after the Indian Premier League (IPL). The current champions of PKL are Puneri Paltan.