Israel Strikes 40 Gaza Targets As Hamas Claims Killing Of Israeli Soldiers

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JERUSALEM/GAZA, Aug 18 (NNN-XINHUA) – The Israeli announced yesterday that, it had bombed 40 targets in the central Gaza Strip, as Hamas claimed its had killed and wounded some Israeli south of Gaza City.

Israeli military spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, said in a press statement that, Israeli aircraft raided 40“terrorist targets” in the Gaza Strip, over the past few hours, including military buildings, weapons depots, and others.

Meanwhile, the al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, claimed yesterday that, its militants had killed and wounded some Israeli soldiers south of Gaza City.

“Our militants detonated two bombs in two army jeeps in the vicinity of the University College in the Tal al-Hawa neighbourhood, south of Gaza City,” it said in a press statement.

The statement added that, the militants clashed with the remaining soldiers with machine guns, killing and wounding some of them.

The Israeli army has not yet commented on the incident.

Israeli state-owned Kan TV news reported that, 11 Israeli soldiers were injured in a security incident in Gaza, but did not provide further details.

During the past 48 hours, the Zionist military has killed 69 people and wounded 136 others, bringing the total death toll to 40,074, and injuries to 92,537 since the Palestinian-Israeli conflict broke out in early Oct, 2023, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement yesterday.– NNN-XINHUA