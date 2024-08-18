Turkish Police Says Suspects Detained Over Forest Fires
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Turkish Police detained seven people suspected of natural fires
in the west and north-west of the country.
Ali Yerlikaya, the Turkish Ministry of Internal Affairs head,
said this on the "X".
He pointed out the number of suspects giving the details of
their locations.
Four of them were detained in Izmir province, including its
suburb Karshiyak.
