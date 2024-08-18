Two Killed, Eight Injured In Russian Strikes On Donetsk Region In Past Day
8/18/2024 3:06:27 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two civilians were killed as the Russian army shelled the Donetsk region on Saturday, August 17.
Vadym Filashkin, the head of the regional military administration, wrote this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
“On August 17, Russians killed two residents of the Donetsk region: in Myrnohrad and Toretsk. Eight more people were injured in the region,” Filashkin wrote.
Shelling of Myrnohrad: One killed
, four wounded
In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, at least 2,161 people have been killed and 5,666 others wounded in the Donetsk region. These figures do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops shelled Myrnohrad, Donetsk region, hitting an unfinished nine-story building.
