Qatar Scientific Club Wins Advanced Positions In Gulf Science Forum

DOHA: The Qatar Scientific Club, affiliated to the of Sports and Youth, won first places in a number of different fields in the Gulf Science Forum in Salalah in the Sultanate of Oman.

The innovator Saleh Mohammed Al Abdullah won first place in the Hackathon competition in the challenges category, and Sarah Amir Al Baker won first place in the challenges category.

As for the innovation competition and in the field of food security, Hamad Adel Al Yafei won first place for the smart project, which focuses on providing a sustainable and smart agricultural environment suitable for all types of farms

Sarah Amir Al Baker won first place in the energy field, for her participation in the remote energy transmitter project, which is a device that uses electromagnetic energy to send energy from one location to another wirelessly.

This device was developed by a specialized team at the Scientific Club and won several awards, including the Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions Award, as it aims to use modern technologies in places where it is difficult to find an energy source, especially in emergency and disaster situations.

The Qatari delegation also won second place in the Innovation Competition (Logistics Field) for the "Wasil" project by the innovator Saleh Mohammed Al Abdullah, which aims to transform the food delivery experience by using small, self-driving ground vehicles designed to move autonomously to various stores and restaurants to collect and deliver orders, which are requested through an application on smart devices.

As for the logistics field within the Innovation Competition, Mohammed Ahmed Al Qassabi won third place for his participation in the Offside Performance Analysis System in Football "O Pass" project, as this system helps football referees accurately detect offside situations using "UWB" tag technology on the ball and players, allowing their locations to be accurately tracked throughout the match. In the event of any offside situation, an automatic notification is sent to the referee's watch.

In addition, the system analyzes the players' performance during the match and issues alerts to coaches about the possibility of any player being injured, and analyzes player data to help prevent injuries.

On this occasion, Eng. Rashid Al Rahimi, head of the Qatari delegation participating in the forum, congratulated the delegation members for their efforts in raising the flag of the State of Qatar in this important scientific forum.

Managing Director of the Qatar Scientific Club H E Sheikh Ali bin Salman Al Thani and the forum's arbitrator in the educational field, praised the role of the Qatari delegation and the honorable level it showed scientifically through the discussions of the arbitration committees, as the participating innovators demonstrated great scientific ability and knowledge in all aspects of their innovations.