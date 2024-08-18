Moci Announces Recall Of Mercedes E-Class And CLE, 2024 Model

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The of Commerce and Industry, in cooperation with Nasser Bin Khaled and Sons Automobiles, Qatar's Mercedes dealership, has announced the recall of Mercedes E-Class and CLE, 2024 model, as the of the MBUX multimedia system control unit and the instrument panel does not correspond to the structure of the last series production, as the operating system for the entertainment system is outdated.

The Ministry said the recall campaign comes within the framework of its ongoing efforts to protect consumers and ensure that car dealers follow up on vehicle defects and repairs.

The Ministry said that it will coordinate with the dealer to follow up on the maintenance and repair works and will communicate with customers to ensure that the necessary repairs are carried out.