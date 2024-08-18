UN Commends Sudanese Authorities' Decision To Reopen Adre Border Crossing

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Aug 18 (KUNA) -- UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres commended late Saturday the decision by the Sudanese authorities to reopen the Adre border crossing, saying millions would benefit from the delivery of relief aid especially in Darfur.

Stephane Dujarric -- spokesman for the Secretary General -- delivered a statement saying that Guterres commended the decision to reopen the crossing between Chad and Darfur, revealing that it was "the most direct and efficient route for humanitarian aid to reach the millions in Darfur facing record levels of acute hunger."

"The Secretary General underscored the importance of concrete and sustained measures to facilitate humanitarian access and protect civilians, in accordance with the obligations of Sudanese parties under international humanitarian law and previously agreed modalities. Humanitarian organizations must have full, safe and unhindered access to reach all civilians in need across Darfur, and across the country as a whole," he added.

Guterres reiterated that the United Nations "remains committed to working with all relevant stakeholders to help end the conflict and alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people."

Head of Communication at the World Food Program (WFP) Leni Kinzli said previously that the Adre crossing's opening would allow for vital humanitarian aid to be delivered to 14 zones in desperate need of food within Darfur, Kordofan, Khartoum, and Al-Jazira. (end)

