Honey Singh Celebrates Raksha Bandhan In Birmingham

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) and Yo Yo Honey Singh has celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan with his nieces in Birmingham, England.

Taking to Instagram, Honey, who has 14 million followers on the photo sharing application, dropped a string of photos, in which we can see him wearing a black kurta, matching leather jacket and black ripped denim jeans.

He has rounded off the look with pink tinted sunglasses and is flaunting his salt and pepper hairstyle.

The snap shows his nieces tying him a rakhi on the wrist, and offering him to eat sweets.

The post is captioned as: "Celebrating Rakhi in Birmingham with my Nieces #daughters".

Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 19 in India. On this day, sisters tie a rakhi around the wrists of their brothers.

Meanwhile, Honey is all geared up for the release of his homegrown international album titled 'Glory'. The electrifying album 'Glory' is set to revolutionise the music industry and set the music scene ablaze with tracks that are destined to become anthems for the youth.

Packed with 18 genre-bending tracks, from heart-pounding hip hop to fire-spitting rap, 'Glory' is set to rock international charts with its ultimate mix of sounds and multilingual vibes.

The songs are titled as: 'Millionaire', 'Jatt Mehkma', 'High on Me', 'Fuck Them', 'Bonita', 'Hide It', 'Malamaal', 'Rounds N Ring', 'Lapata', 'Payal', 'Caliente', '6 AM', 'Majnoonh', 'Sheeshe Wali Chuni', 'Shamaan De Vele', 'Beeba', 'Chhori', and 'Rap God'.

The album in collaboration with artists from Latin America to Western Europe to Indian folk singers features a vibrant collection of tracks that blend genres and styles, showcasing Honey's signature flair for catchy hooks and infectious rhythms.

The album is releasing on August 26.

On the work front, Honey is known for belting out tracks like 'Love Dose', 'Desi Kalakaar', 'Lak 28 Kudi Da', 'Brown Rang', 'High Heels', 'Gatividhi', among numerous others.