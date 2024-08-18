Bengal Doctor’S Association Bars Sandip Ghosh For Indefinite Period

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Aug 18 (IANS) A prominent doctors' body in West Bengal, where the former principal of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital Dr Sandip Ghosh is an active member, has kept the latter aside from all sorts of“academic activities under the banner” of the association.

This comes after Ghosh's name came up in the case of ghastly rape and murder of a woman doctor at the same hospital on August 9.

West Bengal Orthopaedic Association (WBOA) also communicated the same to Ghosh through a letter signed by the association president Dr A.K. Bera and the secretary Dr Rajeev Raman, a copy of which is available with IANS.

“You, being the principal, are supposed to be the local guardian of all students and the PGTs. As the case is handed over to the CBI as directed by the honourable High Court you have been taken for questioning by the CBI officials about this heinous crime which occurred at your hospital. Until you come clean and the final verdict comes from the Court, we are forced to keep you aside from all our academic activities under the banner of WBOA,” read the association letter to Ghosh.

The decision on this count was taken at an extraordinary general body meeting called on August 16, where the agenda was the rape and murder of the woman junior doctor.

The WBOA has also sought an explanation and stand of Ghosh on the incident.“Please respond within 30 days from the receipt of this mail and registered letter from our organisation. Hope, you will come clean and truth will be unveiled,” the letter read.

Meanwhile, after two days of marathon grilling on Friday and Saturday for over 13 hours on each day, Ghosh was summoned by CBI to the agency's Salt Lake office on Sunday morning as well.

Sources said that during the last two days, the interrogating officials have been trying to extract from him information about the role played by him as the principal of the medical college immediately after the body of the victim doctor was discovered at the seminar hall of the hospital building on the morning of August 9.